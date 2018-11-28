Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPIX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

CPIX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,305,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,126 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

