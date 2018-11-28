Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 79.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,467,000 after buying an additional 1,434,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,407,000 after buying an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,780,000 after buying an additional 447,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $63,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $87,976.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,374.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,937.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

