CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and $1.41 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, BCEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00813476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00025397 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,598,429 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, OKEx, Koinex, Tokenomy, BCEX, Bithumb, LBank, Binance, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Zebpay, IDCM, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

