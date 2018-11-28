Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTX. ValuEngine lowered Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:CYTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,934. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. Cytori Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.48% and a negative return on equity of 202.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytori Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

