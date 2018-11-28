D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the second quarter valued at $1,558,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 34.1% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G alerts:

Shares of BMV MGK opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 12 month low of $1,825.50 and a 12 month high of $2,204.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/d-a-davidson-co-decreases-position-in-vanguard-world-vanguard-mega-cap-g-mgk.html.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.