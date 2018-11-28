D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/d-a-davidson-co-raises-holdings-in-brookfield-infrastructure-partners-l-p-bip.html.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.