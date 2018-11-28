Daido Life Insurance Co. Sells 153,137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Daido Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.9% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $254.77 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

