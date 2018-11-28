Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Reduced by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.7% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 506.4% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 62.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 508.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Reduced by Ativo Capital Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/danaher-co-dhr-holdings-reduced-by-ativo-capital-management-llc.html.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.