David B. Liner Acquires 5,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 9.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,420,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 124.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 315.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “David B. Liner Acquires 5,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/david-b-liner-acquires-5000-shares-of-ceco-environmental-corp-cece-stock.html.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.