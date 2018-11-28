David H. Hannah Sells 28,080 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RS stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 35,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,010,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

