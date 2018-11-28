Dean Foods (DF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.37

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 109301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

DF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dean Foods Co will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dean Foods by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334,401 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dean Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,263,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Dean Foods (DF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.37” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/dean-foods-df-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-5-37.html.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.