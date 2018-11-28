Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Tops $284,314.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $284,314.00 and $0.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.02207519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00124259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00196286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.62 or 0.09113241 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

