Deepak Chopra Sells 8,126 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Deepak Chopra sold 8,126 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $593,685.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,297 shares in the company, valued at $45,172,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Deepak Chopra sold 3,800 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $278,426.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $1,872,500.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

