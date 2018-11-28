DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.27 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 761,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,603,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,694,000 after buying an additional 1,250,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,409,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,319 shares of company stock worth $10,978,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

