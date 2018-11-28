Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Achieves $3.37 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $384,637.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.02294372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00125879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00196459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.08924001 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,789,395 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

