Delta Air Lines (DAL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 26,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.