Deluxe Co. (DLX) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 143,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Keith A. Bush acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

