Desire Reaches Market Cap of $40,214.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a total market capitalization of $40,214.00 and $9,334.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Desire has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.02866118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.04489517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00807703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.01489724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00117390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.01884576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00463338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 6,362,140 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,140 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

