Destiny Pharma (DEST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.00

Shares of Destiny Pharma PLC (LON:DEST) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

