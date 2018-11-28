Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Insider Sells C$183,570.00 in Stock

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) insider Alberto Francis Heredia sold 17,400 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total value of C$183,570.00.

Alberto Francis Heredia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Alberto Francis Heredia sold 9,600 shares of Detour Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00.

DGC stock opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Detour Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

