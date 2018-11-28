Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €9.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.83 ($11.43).

Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

