Deutsche Bank Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Hold

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Shares of USB opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $337,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 105,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,026 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

