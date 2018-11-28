Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,170 ($28.35) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,912.86 ($24.99).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,539 ($20.11) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In other news, insider Tony O’Neill bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

