Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €27.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.81 ($28.85).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €21.07 ($24.50) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

