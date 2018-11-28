Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) PT Set at €13.60 by equinet

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €13.60 ($15.81) price target from equities research analysts at equinet in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €12.45 ($14.48) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.76 ($16.00).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.70 ($12.44) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a one year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.