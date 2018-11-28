Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.17

Press coverage about Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been trending very positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Wohnen earned a coverage optimism score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $50.15.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

