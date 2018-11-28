Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.05 ($51.23).

Shares of DWNI opened at €42.22 ($49.09) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

