Devon Energy (DVN) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

DVN opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 121.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

