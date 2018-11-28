Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 149.1% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

