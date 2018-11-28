DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,004.3% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,298,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 614.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,190,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 80.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,115,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,542,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 96.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,584,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

