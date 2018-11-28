Diana Containerships (DCIX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) shares dropped 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 11,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,749,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 253.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Diana Containerships Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

