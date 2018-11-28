Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $251.54 Million Stake in CA, Inc. (CA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of CA worth $251,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CA in the second quarter worth $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 8,409.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CA in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 10.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised CA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

NASDAQ:CA opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. CA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

