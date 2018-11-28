Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $261.40 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,530,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $261,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,943,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,122,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,553,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,785,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.07. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.52 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

