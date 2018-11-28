Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery is benefiting from strong domestic advertising growth driven by improved ratings, healthy overall pricing, nice growth in TV Everywhere apps and strong execution by the sales and network teams. Improving operating efficiency is a key catalyst. Discovery currently holds the “second largest share of TV viewing” after NBC Universal. The Scripps buyout has expanded Discovery’s product portfolio and marketing reach significantly. Also, the buyout strengthened its international footprint. Increasing availability across linear, digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu, AT&T Watch and Sling is a major growth driver. However, a higher restructuring cost related to Scripps acquisition is dragging down profitability. Shares of Discovery have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $943,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $4,697,025.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,331,277 shares in the company, valued at $34,054,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,652 shares of company stock worth $13,203,210. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,745,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,300,000 after buying an additional 33,804,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,189,000 after buying an additional 841,302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 617,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 499,007 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 430,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery Communications (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.