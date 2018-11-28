Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.31% of Discovery Communications worth $52,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 150,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 660,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 532,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,675,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $943,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,652 shares of company stock worth $13,203,210. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

