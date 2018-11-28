Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DGOC opened at GBX 105.55 ($1.38) on Wednesday. Diversified Gas & Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.27).

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,640.14).

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

