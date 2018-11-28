Dollar General (DG) PT Set at $108.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) received a $108.00 target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

DG stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $85.54 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23,132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342,455 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $108,509,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $98,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,345,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,674,000 after buying an additional 786,382 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,987,000 after buying an additional 711,483 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

