Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its Q3 guidance at $1.11-1.18 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.85-5.05 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

