DowDuPont Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

DowDuPont has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DowDuPont to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of DWDP opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DWDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

