Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (DRG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/dream-global-real-estate-investment-trust-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-drg.html.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.