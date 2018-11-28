DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of DXC Technology worth $270,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 327.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 369,322 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $389,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $10,807,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Cowen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of DXC opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

