Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 657,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,599. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 5,044.85%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

