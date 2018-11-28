E-Dinar Coin (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $648,713.00

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. E-Dinar Coin has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $648,713.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade, Exrates, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00012561 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 652.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

