easyJet (EZJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,160 at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,215 ($15.88) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. Cfra set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,836 ($23.99) to GBX 1,321 ($17.26) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,557.12 ($20.35).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a GBX 58.60 ($0.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 13,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Insiders acquired 13,036 shares of company stock worth $14,788,265 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

