ECC (ECC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, ECC has traded down 6% against the dollar. ECC has a market cap of $4.23 million and $2,356.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006523 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024377 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00240018 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.