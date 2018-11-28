Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $100,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $1,772,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,410 shares of company stock worth $16,170,408. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

