EI Group PLC (EIG) Receives GBX 195 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of EI Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON EIG opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.43) on Friday. EI Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

