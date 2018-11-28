Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $1.07 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00001574 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00799477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,968,025 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

