Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) & Franklin Wireless (FKWL) Head to Head Survey

Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Electronic Tele-Communications alerts:

Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Tele-Communications $960,000.00 N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.79 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Electronic Tele-Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electronic Tele-Communications and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless -4.13% -8.43% -5.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Electronic Tele-Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electronic Tele-Communications beats Franklin Wireless on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Tele-Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Tele-Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.