Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,262,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the previous session’s volume of 514,388 shares.The stock last traded at $28.28 and had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFII. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

